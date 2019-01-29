Law and order situation in Rajasthan has deteriorated under Cong rule, alleges BJP

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP has alleged that the law and order situation has worsened in the state after formation of the Congress government here. "Law and order situation has deteriorated in just 40 days of the government's formation in the state. Several incidents of murder, rape abduction have occurred and criminals are roaming scot-free," BJP state president Madal Lal Saini said on Tuesday. He said incidents were taking place at villages and towns but the government was not serious about checking the situation. "The government is not bothered about the crime happening in the state. It is engaged in infighting," he said. Saini also alleged that farmers were getting electricity supply for agriculture during night hours which was jeopardising farm operations. PTI SDA INDIND