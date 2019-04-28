Law and order situation reviewed in JK's Kishtwar after mob violence

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Senior civil and police officers Sunday visited Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the law and order situation in the aftermath of the recent killing of a senior RSS leader and vandalization of public property by a mob, officials said. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma along with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, M K Sinha reached Kishtwar Sunday morning and convened a joint meeting with senior officers of civil and police administration, Army and CRPF to review the present law and order situation in the district, the officials said. A mob Saturday ransacked a government building housing the office of deputy commissioner, damaged two parked official vehicles and set ablaze an effigy of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik during a protest rally against the killings of four people over the past five months. RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard were killed by a militant inside the district hospital on April 9, while state secretary of BJP, Anil Parihar, and his brother Ajeet Parihar were killed in the town on November 1 last year. The officials said Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana briefed the meeting about the prevailing law and order situation in the district. Addressing the meeting, the officials said the IGP directed police to take stern action against those who indulge in any type of violence and try to disturb peaceful environment in the district. Later, the divisional commissioner and the IGP Jammu visited DC Office, Kishtwar and took stock of damage to government property by the miscreants, the officials said. Sinha asked Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner to ensure early fencing of the complex to avoid any untoward incident. PTI TAS CKCK