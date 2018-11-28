Law ministry sitting over draft rules for colour coded stickers for vehicles, SC informed

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Law Ministry is "sitting" since August over the draft rules of the Transport Ministry on hologram-based, colour-coded stickers for vehicles that would indicate the fuel being used by them, the Supreme Court was informed Wednesday.A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta took note of the submissions of advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in air pollution matter.She said the Law Ministry has not acted yet on the scheme of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for over three months.Singh told the bench that the apex court had on August 13 accepted the proposal of MoRTH to have hologram-based, colour-coded stickers for vehicles plying in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) which would indicate the nature of fuel used in them."MoRTH has done its job and sent it to the Law Ministry on August 13 itself. From August 13, the Law Ministry is sitting over it. It is shocking," the amicus told the bench, adding that MoRTH has done a "commendable work. It is the Ministry of Law which is sitting over it".ASG A N S Nadkarni, who was appearing for MoRTH, said that he would take instructions in the matter and would speak to the Law secretary about it."Additional Solicitor General (ASG) says that he will find out why the matter has remained pending with the Ministry of Law for more than three months. It is not as if the Ministry of Law is oblivious of the air pollution in Delhi. He says that he will take instructions and get back to us tomorrow," the bench noted in its order.During the hearing, the amicus said that this year, pollution level in Delhi had gone to 'severe' category from 'very poor' category and if the colour-coded stickers would have been there, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) could have said that diesel vehicles should be removed from the roads.She said that contribution of vehicular pollution was 40 per cent in Delhi-NCR and diesel vehicles were emitting four times more pollution as compared to petrol vehicles.The amicus said due to pollution in Delhi-NCR, construction activities and industries were closed for several days and daily wagers were badly hit by this since their livelihood was affected. "EPCA was unable to take remedial action as the matter was pending with the Ministry of Law thereby causing severe discomfort to the citizens of Delhi, particularly the poor people and daily wagers," she said.MoRTH had earlier told the top court that hologram-based light blue colour sticker would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, while an orange sticker would be put on diesel-run vehicles.The date of registration of the vehicle would also be printed on these stickers, the ministry had said. On August 13, the court had said that decision for stickers of light blue colour and orange colour should be implemented in the NCR Region by October 2, 2018.The issue of colour coded stickers for vehicles had cropped up when the apex court was hearing a matter relating to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench also dealt with the issue of using mixture of CNG and hydrogen fuel for buses.The amicus said as per affidavit filed by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hydrogen-CNG project is scheduled to be operational by July 31 next year after which trial of buses was scheduled to start in August 2019.She said that trial would go on for six months and it was likely to be completed by February 2020."In other words, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited is of the view that it may be possible to introduce HCNG (Hydrogen-CNG) buses by some time in February 2020," the bench noted. The court was earlier told that hydrogen and CNG mixed fuel was cleaner fuel as compared to CNG and IOCL has tried this technology. PTI ABA MNL RKS SA