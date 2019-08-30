Law student missing after harassment complaint against Chinmayanand found in Raj: UP govt to SC

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A woman law student, who went missing after levelling allegations of harassment against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, has been found in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court Friday. The apex court asked the counsel appearing for the state to apprise it of the exact location of the woman and also that by when she can be produced before it. The state government told a bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna that the woman has been found in Rajasthan and she is being taken to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The top court had taken cognisance on its own in the matter after a group of lawyers had written a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requesting him to take cognisance over the issue. PTI ABA MNL RKS LLP SA