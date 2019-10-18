Law student who had accused Chinmayanad of sexual exploitation taken to college for admission

Shahjahanpur, Oct 18 (PTI) A law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexual exploitation was taken to a college in Bareilly for admission in the Masters of Law (LLM) course following the orders of a court, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, an application was submitted in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Omveer Singh, which asked the girl to be admitted in the LLM course at Bareilly college, the father of the girl said. "On the orders of the CJM, a police team took the girl under security cover to Bareilly college." Superintendent of Police S Chinappa told PTI. Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rai said the girl was taken at around 7 am.Chinmayanand is accused of sexually exploiting a woman student of a law college run by his society.He is lodged in the jail following his arrest in a case registered against him under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one''s position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".The former Union minister also faces charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under section 342 and criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC.On October 16, a magisterial court prosecuting Chinmayanand, adjourned the hearing of the case to October 30.The court deferred the hearing after briefly taking it up through video conferencing."Chinmayamand had to reach the court for hearing but due to security reasons, the hearing was done through video conferencing," Chinmayanand''s lawyer Om Singh had said.He said judicial magistrate Gitika Singh fixed October 30 as the next date of hearing after conducting it briefly.On September 25, the law student who has accused Chinmayanand of sexual exploitation was arrested on charges of extortion. PTI CORR NAV TDSTDS