Lawlessness prevailing in Bengal: Sonowal on violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata road show

Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday condemned the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show in Kolkata saying "lawlessness" is prevailing in West Bengal.Sonowal in a statement also demanded strict action against those involved in incident.BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police."Complete lawlessness is prevailing in West Bengal. There is no freedom of democratic activities in the state ruled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Sonowal said and urged the Election Commission to take the strongest possible action against those involved in the incident.Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.Earlier, there was a scuffle when a group shouted slogans against Shah outside the Calcutta University campus in College Street and showed him black flags. Police, however, swiftly brought the situation under control. PTI ACB NSDNSD