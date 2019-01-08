Lawmakers write to Javadekar demanding removal of JNU VC, inquiry for 'misgovernance'

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Expressing concerns over the "state of affairs" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU, 49 lawmakers from different parties have written to Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding removal of the varsity's vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and an inquiry against him.In the letter, the lawmakers have raised concerns over "violations" of constitutionally mandated reservation system and prioritisation of security and surveillance over promotion of academic activities."We would like to seek your urgent intervention to save JNU, a public university that has acquired excellence in research and teaching nationally and internationally, from being destroyed by its current vice-chancellor," the letter reads."We demand that an inquiry be instituted against the JNU vice-chancellors' misgovernance, and pending the inquiry, Professor Jagadesh Kumar be removed from the post of vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University," it adds.The lawmakers, who belong to both houses of Parliament, also accused the administration of autocratic governance, undermining the integrity of the faculty selection process, harassment and victimisation of teachers and undermining students' safety and welfare.Among the lawmakers who signed the letter were AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, Kumar Ketkar of the Congress and L Hanumanthaiah.The letter comes few days after some of the lawmakers showed solidarity with the varsity's teachers' association, which has been at the loggerheads with the administration over issues like compulsory attendance for teachers and students and library fund cuts, among others. PTI SLB SLB SOMSOM