Lawyer alleges valuables worth over Rs 50 lakh missing from his bank locker

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A Supreme Court lawyer has alleged that cash and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh was missing from his locker in the New Friends Colony branch of a state-run bank, police said Thursday. According to a senior police officer, they received the information about the incident on Wednesday, following which a case was registered at the New Friends Colony police station. It is too early to comment on the issue as the investigation is underway and police are trying to analyse the CCTV footage, police said, adding the role of the staff can not be ruled out. According to the FIR, Vikas Chaudhary (32), a resident of Bharat Nagar, New Friends Colony, alleged that at 12.39 pm on April 5, he received a call from the bank that his locker was found unlocked. When he reached the bank at around 1.30 pm, he found that the locker was not only unlocked but also empty, it said. "I had accessed my locker last on January 19 and since then, it was locked. I had placed Rs 1 lakh and jewellery worth of Rs 50 lakh inside the locker. When I complained about the incident, the bank officials alleged that I was the one who had left the locker opened," Chaudhary said. "The bank manager also requested me not to report the matter to police and said there will be an internal investigation," Chaudhary claimed. The bank was contacted for their version but it has so far not responded.