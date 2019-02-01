Lawyer among 3 held for killing woman in 2011

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Three men, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in 2011 for not vacating a house in northwest Delhi's Model Town area where she used to stay on rent, police said Friday. The accused were identified as lawyer Virender Kumar (44), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Prithi Singh alias Prithvi (59), a resident of Burari, and Kamlesh (28), a resident of Azad Pur, they added. On December 18, 2011, the body of a woman was found dumped in the New Usman Pur area. A case was filed at Usmanpur police station and later, it was shifted to Crime Branch, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Kiran Aggarwal, a resident of Model Town-II, and on January 19, 2012, her brother filed a missing report, G Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. On Thursday, police received information about the accused persons and Singh and Kamlesh were arrested. On Friday, Kumar was also apprehended, he said. During interrogation, they disclosed that Aggarwal had a dispute with her landlord over vacating the flat and her landlord had filed a case, he added. Aggarwal was having a matrimonial dispute and had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. She had hired Virender Kumar for her cases, Naik said. Aggarwal was demanding Rs 2 crore for vacating the flat. Kumar, who was representing the case of Aggarwal in the court, had taken the task of vacating the flat for the landlord in lieu of Rs 30 lakh, Naik added. Kumar conspired with Singh, who was his client and was working as a sweeper in Delhi Jal Board, to eliminate Aggarwal. Singh demanded Rs 1.5 lakh. Later, Singh hired three more criminals Birju, Bunty, and Kamlesh, Naik said. On December 17, 2011, at around 10.30pm, Kumar, Singh, Birju, Bunty and Kamlesh forcefully entered into the flat and dragged her and killed her by strangulating with a leather belt. They wrapped up the body in a bag and dumped it in the New Usmanpur area, he added. Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused, police said. PTI NIT SMN