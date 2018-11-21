Lawyer files petition in HC seeking probe into judge Loya's death

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) A lawyer has petitioned the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court seeking police probe into the "suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge B H Loya. Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case against senior IPS officials from Gujarat and Rajasthan police, died of a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014. Advocate Satish Uke filed the petition on Monday, seeking a direction to police authorities concerned to probe Loya's death and to safeguard documents from the guest house in Nagpur where Loya was staying when he died. The petition is yet to be taken up for hearing by the high court. PTI SP KRK SMNSMN