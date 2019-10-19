Lawyer shot dead in UP's Meerut

Meerut, Oct 18 (PTI) A senior member of the Meerut Bar Association was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Friday night, police said.The assailants fled after the incident, the police said, adding that the victim, Mukesh Sharma, was rushed to the Anand Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.Relatives of the deceased, lawyers and locals staged a protest at the hospital over the law and order situation. They did not allow the post-mortem to take place for hours.According to the police, the victim was shot in the head by the assailants at around 9.30 pm in Kamalpur village under the Medical police station.Sharma was a lawyer by profession and also an office bearer of the Brahman Sabha.According to SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh, a case has been lodged in connection with the incident. There is a heavy deployment of the police in the aftermath of the incident. PTI CORR IJT