Lawyer shot dead inside court campus in UP

(Eds: Adding details) Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) An advocate was Thursday shot dead inside a court campus in neighbouring Basti district, police said.Citing eyewitnesses, police said Jagnarayan Yadav (63) was working in his chamber when the incident took place.At around 3.30 pm, two youths came to him and after talking to him for some time, took out a pistol and fired at him. The other advocates and people present there tried to chase the culprit, but they managed to escape.The police reached the spot and rushed Yadav to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead."The body has been sent for autopsy. The reason behind the murder is not clear at this stage. The deceased was a native of Kaptanganj village," Additional Superintendent of Police, Basti, Pankaj Kumar said.The officer said CCTV footage was being examined and family members of the deceased were being questioned. PTI CORR NAV SRY