Lawyers, father of accused tried to influence me: Magistrate hearing Prince killing case

Gurgaon, Apr 22 (PTI) The Juvenile Justice Board's principal magistrate, who is looking into the sensational Prince murder case here, has alleged that two lawyers and the father of the juvenile accused tried to influence him.Prince was killed in 2017, when he was eight, allegedly by his senior schoolmate Bholu (class 11). The school is located in Bhondsi village and the incident happened on September 8 that year.In an official complaint to district and sessions judge of Gurgaon, the principal magistrate said of the JJ board said that on April 11, he ordered the authority to shift Bholu from Faridabad children observation home to Karnal."Following the order, the accused father and couple of lawyer came at JJ Board court in Gurgaon on April 12 and requested me for a meeting."As there is no facility to entertain them inside the court, I went outside to meet them. I realised that they applied pressure on me to change the decision under care and protection of children act 2015," he said in the complaint.He said he was "astonished" after hearing their "unlawful" demand. "I asked them to approach the state government or challenge the decision in a higher court to make special children observation home near your house," he said."I asked them to leave JJ board and the tone of accused father was threatening," he further said."As the act of those three persons are unacceptable and it was amount to intervene into judicial system, I have requested in complaint to district and session judge to take strict action against them," he added. PTI COR TIRTIR