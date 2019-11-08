Lawyers misbehave with judge in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Local lawyers here allegedly misbehaved with a judge and pulled him up for making his staff work on the day when they had given a boycott call in connection with the Tees Hazari court incident in Delhi. According to Judge Sandeep Jain, who is the presiding officer of the UP Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, he was working in his chamber when a group of 40 to 50 lawyers barged in and caught and held him by collar. Jain, who has given a complaint to the superintendent of police for filing a case, said he was pulled up for making the staff work on a day when a boycott call had been given by lawyers. The lawyers also allegedly misbehaved with Jain's steno, gunner and staff members besides using foul language. When the staff tried to take their pictures, the phone was snatched. Additional SP Ashok Kumar Sharma said a case had been lodged. Further action would be initiated on the basis of investigation, the ASP said. The CCTV footage would also be checked, he added. PTI CORR SAB SMI RDKRDK