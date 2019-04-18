Lawyers of Rouse Avenue court complex in HC for recognition of bar association

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought a response of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on a plea by a lawyer's body seeking to be recognised as the bar association of the newly-opened court complex at Rouse Avenue here.Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the BCD seeking its stand on the plea by lawyers' body Rouse Avenue Bar Associates for recognition.The court gave the council two weeks time to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on July 24.The petitioner-association, which claims to represent the lawyers practising at the new court complex, moved the high court after the BCD on April 3 rejected its request for issuance of Advocates Welfare Fund Stamps on the ground that it was not a recognised body.The court noted that since recognition has not yet been granted to the association, the BCD cannot be faulted for not issuing them the stamps.The BCD, on its part, opposed the association's plea for recognition, saying that it has been the prevalent practice that the council holds the first elections at any newly set up court complex in the national capital for creating the bar association there.It said that if every group of lawyers was allowed to form a bar association at each court complex, then there would be numerous lawyers' bodies which would create a lot of confusion.After hearing both sides, the court directed the BCD to indicate its stand on affidavit and ordered it to refrain from circulating any derogatory messages regarding the petitioner association. PTI HMP SKV KJ