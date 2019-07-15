Lawyers to meet Himachal CM against abolition of administrative tribunal

Mandi (HP), Jul 15 (PTI) The Bar Associations of the HP Administrative Tribunal have decided to meet Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur against the Cabinet decision of abolishing it.A joint delegation of advocates from the Shimla, Mandi and Kagra Bar Associations will urge the CM to review the decision, which according to them, was taken in "haste and lacked merit". All zonal Bar Associations have passed resolutions against this decision, asking the Chief Minister to reconsider it, said SP Parmar, president of the Mandi zone of the Himachal Pradesh Tribunal Bar Association. Earlier in the month, the state Cabinet had decided to abolish the state administrative tribunal, despite opposition by lawyers, who claim that the move will affect thousands of government employees. PTI CORR DJI RDKRDK