'Laxmmi Bomb' to release on Eid 2020

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's "Laxmmi Bomb" will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. The movie, to be be directed by Raghav Lawrence, will release on May 22 next year.The film is the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil horror comedy "Kanchana".In May, Lawrence had exited the project over "disrespect" and creative differences. The filmmaker, however, reconsidered his decision and again came on board after meeting the producers. "Laxmmi Bomb" is produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan.