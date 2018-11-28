LBA delegation meets J-K guv, demands UT status for Ladakh

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) A two-member delegation of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Wednesday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and submitted a memorandum, demanding union territory (UT) status for the frontier region, an official spokesman said. LBA president Tsewang Thinles accompanied by his deputy P T Kunzang called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum on behalf of the association, he said. Besides the demands for granting UT status with legislature to Ladakh, the LBA memorandum called for inclusion of Bhoti language in the 8th schedule of the constitution, establishment of a police range and a university, the spokesman said. The delegation also asked for legal protection to the business interests of local population, funds for refurbishment of Chokhang Vihara in Ladakh; creation of a minority commission cell and implementation of the anti-conversion law to safeguard the interests of minorities in the state, he added. Thinles extended an invitation to the governor for the upcoming 'Losar Mela' in Ladakh which is scheduled from December 8. Malik assured Thinles that demands submitted by the LBA will be given appropriate consideration, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, another delegation of All J&K Biomedical Engineers and Professionals Association met the governor and requested him for early implementation of the 'Self Help Group of Engineers Scheme' so that their expertise could be utilised in the healthcare sector, the spokesman said. PTI TAS SNESNE