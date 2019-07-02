LCR Capital Partners and HALL Group Receive First I-526 Approval for EB-5 Investors in Hall Arts II Fund LP

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners announced today that the first I-526 approval has been received by investors in Hall Arts II Fund LP, an $82.5 million EB-5 offering financing the construction of the HALL Arts Hotel and Residences, a new luxury boutique hotel and residential high-rise located in Dallas, Texas. Dallas was ranked by PwC as the #1 real estate investment city in the United States. LCR is partnering with HALL Group, the project sponsor, who has a 50+ year track record as a successful real estate development and investment company with over $5 billion of total development experience. An I-526 approval represents the completion of the first stage of the EB-5 immigration process for investors. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), typical approval times for I-526 petitions range between 29 and 45 months. In contrast, the exemplar-approved HALL Arts project received its first I-526 approval 20 months after its submission. "We are pleased to see the first investor I-526 approval for this project," said Suresh Rajan, LCR Capital's CEO. "This is tremendous news for the up to 165 investors who will be involved in the project and provides an additional layer of confidence for future EB-5 investors in the HALL Arts project. We are happy for our clients and their families and look forward to continuing to serve them throughout the rest of the EB-5 process." "We are glad to be working with LCR, a unique and widely respected company within the EB-5 industry. We were impressed by their track record of success, particularly with the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club development in Florida, and look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship," said Craig Hall, HALL Group's Chairman and Founder. Hall Arts II Fund LP, co-managed by LCR Capital Partners, is providing up to $82.5 million of EB-5 capital in the form of a loan to the HALL Arts Hotel and Residences. The $269 million project consists a 183-room hotel, which is part of the Leading Hotels of the World luxury collection, and an exclusive 28-story luxury residential high-rise featuring up to 50 homes. The USCIS-approved project is currently under construction and on track to create over 3,300 EB-5 qualifying jobs. "An I-526 approval is an especially important milestone for our investors, their families, and for the project. It's a step closer to beginning their conditional residency period in the United States," said Matt Virkstis, LCR's General Counsel. "We look forward to all of our Hall Arts II Fund LP investors receiving their I-526 approvals." About LCR Capital Partners Founded by first-generation U.S. immigrants who met as first-year MBA students at Harvard Business School in 1995, LCR Capital Partners is a global private investment and advisory firm which serves 600 international U/HNW clients from over 30 countries around the world. LCR empowers its clients to achieve their U.S.-centric investment and residency aspirations through its EB-5 real estate funds which finance the development of luxury hotel-branded residences and iconic real estate projects in Miami, Dallas, and New York City. The U.S.-based firm, is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut and has regional offices in Miami, Mumbai, Sa?o Paulo, Cape Town and Dubai. For more information, visit https://www.lcrcapital.com/ About HALL Group Founded in 1968, Dallas-based HALL Group is a privately held diversified investment firm founded in 1968 by Craig Hall. Since its founding, HALL Group has owned, operated, provided financing for and developed well over $5 billion of office, hotel, and residential real estate project. The diversified company is made up of several subsidiary brands, including: HALL Park, the 16-building, 162-acre office park in Frisco, Texas; HALL Arts, the three-phase, five-acre, mixed-use development in the Dallas Arts District and HALL Structured Finance (HSF), the entrepreneurial, value-add direct private lender to the real estate industry. HSF has lent over $1 billion to developments across the U.S. and was ranked the #1 non-bank and the 9th total largest hotel construction lender in the U.S in 2018. In addition, HALL Group owns HALL Collection, an immense collection of local and international art pieces located throughout HALL Group's properties; HALL Wines, located in St. Helena and Rutherford, producing highly-rated Bordeaux varietals; WALT Wines, producer of handcrafted Pinot Noir and Chardonnay varietals; and SENZA hotel, a Napa Valley boutique hotel and luxury resort. For more information, visit www.hallgroup.com PWRPWR