LCR Capital Partners Appoints Samir Jain as Director, India

LCR Capital Partners announced the appointment of Samir Jain as Director, India, effective today. LCR's global leadership team have been carefully selected to reflect the diversity, success and entrepreneurial DNA that our clients have come to appreciate and respect. With over 17 years of experience as an investment banker and financial services entrepreneur with leading financial institutions across the globe, Samir exemplifies these traits and will be instrumental in driving the growth of LCR's efforts across the Indian subcontinent.Prior to joining LCR, Samir worked with prestigious financial institutions including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Private Bank (Dubai), ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank (London) and Theseus Ventures. His core expertise lies in capital fundraising, wealth structuring and bespoke investment opportunities along with joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. Samir has a Master's Degree in Management Studies and is certified by FSA (UK) and AMFI (India). "I am excited to join the team at LCR Capital Partners. I view the investment immigration business as a highly valuable investment decision our client families make. I strongly believe that our offerings provide one of the safest and secure opportunity available in the marketplace today. Combined with our firm's values, client service quality and local presence - we are committed to expanding and capitalizing on the leadership position of LCR in India and the Middle East," said Samir Jain. LCR Capital CEO, Suresh Rajan commented on the new addition to the team: "Given the explosive growth of our India and Middle East practices, I am looking forward to Samir's contributions in helping drive LCR's business operations in India and the region and excited about the opportunity these regions present for our current and future business. LCR's Indian investor base of 200+ U/HNW clients represent a diverse cross-section of C-level executives, highly-skilled professional under H-1B or L1 visas, international students, VC/PE investment professionals, family business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Regardless of their backgrounds, the firm's Indian investors share a common belief that the United States remains one of the most exciting geographies in which to invest, as a gateway to a better future for themselves and their families via the EB-5 Investor Visa Program."About LCR Capital Partners Founded by first-generation immigrants who met at Harvard Business School, LCR Capital Partners is a partner-owned, global private investment and advisory services firm which focuses on the luxury real estate, energy, and franchise sectors in the US market. LCR partners with foreign high net worth investors to identify and structure attractive private investment opportunities. The US based firm, which currently serves over 475 high-net-worth clients from 25+ countries, is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut and has regional offices in Miami, Mumbai, So Paulo, Houston, Cape Town and Dubai.For more information, visit https://www.lcrcapital.com/ Source: LCR Capital Partners