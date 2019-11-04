LDRA Launches Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) 2020, the 6th Edition of the International Summit in Bengaluru

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The 2020 event theme is 'Empowering the Development of Safe & Secure Embedded Systems' and coincides with the 10-year anniversary of LDRA's Indian operationsBENGALURU, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LDRA, in collaboration with industry partners and associations, announced today the launch of the sixth edition of the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) 2020 to be held on 28 July 2020, at Bengaluru, India. This international summit is an initiative that sheds light on the growing significance of implementing safe and secure practices and technologies in embedded systems.With the theme 'Empowering the Development of Safe & Secure Embedded Systems', ESSS 2020 will bring together developers, customers, partners, decision-makers, industry experts, international embedded players and innovative enterprises from a wide range of sectors to explore the latest advancements, topics and imminent technologies. ESSS 2020 also coincides with LDRA's 10th-year anniversary celebration of Indian operations.Highlights of ESSS 2020 to look forward to: Deep-dive technical sessions addressing three industry verticals:Aerospace & Defence Safety & SecurityAutomotive Functional Safety & Security Industrial Functional Safety & Security Dedicated exhibition zone for start-ups & micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) 25+ global experts as speakers and 700+ technology executive as delegatesShinto Joseph, Director - South East Asia Operations, LDRA India said, "With ten accomplished years to celebrate, the presence of LDRA in India is flourishing into a new phase of growth and success. To mark a decade of operations in India, LDRA is focusing on a broader customer base, including start-ups and MSMEs. With this mission in hand, ESSS 2020 will have a dedicated zone for start-ups and MSMEs operating in the field of safety-and-security-critical embedded technologies.""Along with ESSS 2020, we look forward to celebrating our 10th year of successful Indian operations on 28th July, the very same day we announced our Indian operations back in 2010," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA UK."During the last decade, our operations here has grown more than in any other parts of the world, now serving our global and Indian clients as well as handling sales operations across all of South-East Asia. Our focus has always been on skill and ecosystem development programs which involve all the stakeholders. ESSS was also an initiative in the same direction under our Certification Ecosystem Development Program (CEDP). As part of our 10th-year celebrations, we are planning to do a series of programs aimed at creating awareness on public safety and security in India, which is a highly topical subject."For sponsorship enquiries and more information about the ESSS 2020, visit: www.embedded-safety-security.com.About LDRAFor more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.About ESSSFocusing on the safety and security aspects of the critical embedded system, the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive arena for the whole embedded community to learn, interact and nurture. LDRA drives this successful initiative with support from partners, clients, industrial & professional bodies and government agencies. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022210/LDRA_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022209/ESSS_2020_Logo.jpg PWRPWR