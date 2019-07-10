Le Club AccorHotels Members Laugh out Loud with Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun at the Recent Elite Experience

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Accor curated an exclusive and unforgettable evening for its eminent members New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)With Le Club AccorHotels, the loyalty programme by Accor, guests can earn Rewards points on their stays at a wide portfolio of Accor properties across the globe. Members can use their points to pay for hotel stays and also to buy products available at La Collection, an online store reserved for members of the loyalty program. They can also reserve their passes to Elite Experiences and Dream Stays, which provides members with VIP access to tailor-made events & stay packages. Elite Experiences are an integral component of privileges rewarded to Le Club AccorHotels members. Under these, the members can use Rewards points to enjoy VIP treatment with family or friends at a unique selection of one-of-a-kind events like sporting fixtures, cultural events, concerts in a VIP box and more. Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its valued members for an entertaining evening with the well-known stand-up comedians Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. Members enjoyed the gourmet dinner paired with cocktails and a fun interaction with the comedy stars. Accor had recently unveiled a new lifestyle loyalty programme which will integrate the existing Le Club AccorHotels under a new global platform offering rewards, services, and experiences across its entire ecosystem to bring value to everyday life whether you work, live or play. Accor Live Limitless - or All for short - will open doors across a unique and iconic portfolio of over 30 hotel brands as well as an unrivalled collection of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and money cant buy experiences. About AccorAccor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years. Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with food & beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and coworking brands. To drive business performance, Accors portfolio of business accelerators amplify hospitality distribution, operations, and experience. Guests have access to one of the worlds most attractive hotel loyalty programs. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 - Acting Here endeavours to act for positive hospitality, while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged groups through professional training and access to employment. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information, please visit accor.com or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Image: Stand-up comedian duo Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun PWRPWR