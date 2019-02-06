Lea Seydoux, Adele Exarchopoulos to narrate VR series 'Spheres'

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (PTI) French actor Lea Seydoux and her "Blue is the Warmest Colour" co-star Adele Exarchopoulos will reunite for VR series "Spheres".The two actor along with Jane Birkin will narrate the French version of the series, which is being produced by director Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel's banner Protozoa and Paris-based Atlas V, reported Variety.The three-part virtual reality series is written and directed by Eliza McNitt.McNitt said the three actors "represented three generation of women who embody the universe" and "help elevate this experience to become a piece of cinema". "Each actress embodies the power and grace of the characters, and each has her own interpretation of the character they're stepping into, added McNitt.The English version of the series was narrated by Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, and Patti Smith.An episode of the show recently had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival, while the second one premiered at Tribeca. All three episodes played in competition at the Venice Film Festival. PTI RB RB BKBK