Lea Seydoux to return for Bond 25

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) Actor Lea Seydoux is set to reprise her "Spectre" role as psychologist Madeleine Swann in the next James Bond film.Daniel Craig is already on board to return, with Cary Joji Fukunaga writing and directing the film. According to Variety, Fukunaga is still finishing the Bond 25 script but producers have already begun building out the film's ensemble.Eon and MGM are looking for two other female actors one would play an MI6 agent who works with Bond and another a mystery women as well as the Bond villain.MGM will release the film on February 14, 2020 in partnership with Annapurna Pictures. PTI SHDSHD

