Lead adds more gains, tracking global cues

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Taking positive global cues and pick up in domestic spot, lead futures Wednesday rose by 0.69 per cent higher at Rs 138.80 per kg as participants enlarged their positions. Lead for delivery in January contracts moved up by 95 paise, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 138.80 per kg in a businessturnover of 1,509 lots, at the Multi Commodity Exchange. Analysts said better demand from battery makers in thespot market and a firming trend in the base metals pack at the London Metal Exchange (LME), influenced lead futures here. In the international market, three-month lead traded higher at USD 1,970 per tonne at the LME. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI

