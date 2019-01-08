Lead edges higher on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Amid a firm trend in the base metals market overseas and pick up in domestic demand, lead futures Tuesday traded 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 136.30 per kg.Lead for delivery in January contracts moved up by 15 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 136.30 per kg in a business turnover of 741 lots, at the Multi Commodity Exchange. Analysts said better demand from battery makers in the spot market and strength in base metals pack overseas, influenced lead futures here. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI