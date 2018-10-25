scorecardresearch
Lead extend gains in futures trade on global cues

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Lead continued its upward trend at the futures trade on Thrusday and gained another 0.38 per cent as speculators engaged in raising their bets on the back of a firming trend in base metals in overseas markets.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in the current month contracts gained 55 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 146.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,400 lots.Market analysts said persistent rise in lead prices in futures market led to widening of positionss by traders largley in sync with firm trend in global markets amid pick-up in demand from battery-makers in the physical market. PTI SUN BAL

