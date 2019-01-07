Lead futures dip 0.26% on muted demand

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Lead prices drifted 0.26 per cent lower to Rs 136.25 per kg in futures trade on Monday after participants cut exposure amid a weak trend in the spot market due to sluggish demand.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January declined 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 136.25 per kg in a business turnover of 708 lots.Analysts said the fall in prices was because of lower bets by participants on the back of subdued demand from battery-makers in the spot market even as metal strengthened overseas. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI