Lead futures down 0.66% on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Lead prices drifted lower by 0.66 per cent to Rs 134.75 per kg in futures market Thursday as speculators cut bets, taking negative cues from spot market on muted demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in November fell by 90 paise, or 0.66 per cent to Rs 134.75 per kg in business turnover of 333 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in December shed 75 paise, or 0.55 per cent to Rs 136.40 per kg in 42 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly influenced lead prices at futures trade. PTI ADIADI

