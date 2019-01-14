Lead futures down on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Lead prices fell 0.35 per cent to Rs 140.35 per kg in futures trade Monday after traders reduced their holdings due to subdued demand at the domestic spot markets amid weak global cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January traded lower by 50 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 140.35 per kg with a business turnover of 310 lots. Analysts attributed the weakness in lead prices to cutting down of bets by participants due to tepid demand from battery makers at the spot market. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK