Lead futures down on low demand

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Lead prices fell 0.2 per cent to Rs 125.40 per kg in futures trade Wednesday after traders reduced their holdings due to subdued demand at the domestic spot markets amid weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead contracts for June delivery traded lower by 25 paise, or 0.2 per cent, at Rs 125.40 per kg with a business turnover of 310 lots. Analysts attributed the weakness in lead prices to cutting down of bets by participants due to tepid demand from battery makers at the spot market. PTI ADI RVKRVK