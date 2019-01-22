Lead futures down on subdued spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Lead prices fell 0.24 per centto Rs 142.70 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday due to subdued spot demand and weak global cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the January contract fell by 35 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 142.70 per kg abusiness turnover of 768 lots. Marketmen said the fall in lead futures was due to asubdued demand from battery-makers in the domestic market and a weak trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME). PTI SUN ADIADI