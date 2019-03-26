Lead futures edge up 0.11 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Lead prices were trading higher by 0.11 per cent to Rs 137.95 per kg in futures trading Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand in the spot market.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month edged higher by 15 paise, or 0.11 per cent to Rs 137.95 per kg in a business turnover of 971 lots. Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical markets, mainly helped lead prices to trade higher at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI