Lead futures fall 0.46 per cent on muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Lead prices eased by 0.46 per cent to Rs 139.80 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday afterspeculators trimmed their positions amid subdued demand in the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in November was trading lower by 65 paise, or 0.46 per cent at Rs 139.80 per kg in a business volume of 345 lots. Marketmen attributed fall in lead prices at futures trade to off-loading of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend in the spot markets due to low demand. PTI SUN ADIADI