Lead futures fall 0.62 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Continuing its weakness, lead prices fell further by 0.62 per cent in futures trade Wednesaday as participants reduced their positions due to muted demand at the domestic spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December month was down by 85 paise, or 0.62 per cent, at Rs 136.90 per kg in a business turnover of 51 lots. Marketmen said offloading of bets by participants, tracking a weak trend at the domestic spot markets due to weak demand, led to the fall in lead futures here. PTI SUN DRR