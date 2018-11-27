Lead futures fall 1.17 per cent on muted demand

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Lead prices eased by 1.17 per cent to Rs 135 per kg in futures trade on Monday after speculators trimmed their positions amid subdued demand in the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 1.60, or 1.17 per cent at Rs 135 per kg in a business volume of 145 lots. Marketmen attributed fall in lead prices at futures trade to off-loading of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend in the spot markets due to low demand. PTI ADIADI