Lead futures fall on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Lead prices were trading down by 0.04 per cent to Rs 125.45 per kg in futures trade Wednesday after participants booked profits amid subdued demand at the spot market. On the Multi commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in May contracts was trading down by 5 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 125.45 per kg in a business turnover of 5,812 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in lead prices at futures trade to profit-taking by players at current levels coupled with low demand at the spot market. Moreover, the metal to be delivered in June traded lower by 45 paise, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 149.70 per kg in a business turnover of 1,118 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW