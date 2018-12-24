Lead futures gain 0.44 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Amid pick up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market, lead prices were up 0.44 per cent to Rs 138.65 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators built up fresh positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in the current month rose 60 paise, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 138.65 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,431 lots. Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market and a firming trend overseas led to the rise in lead prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ANSANS