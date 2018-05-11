Lead futures gain 0.78 pc on rise in demand

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Lead prices were higher by 0.78 per cent to Rs 155.80 per kg in futures market today as traders created fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on pick up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in May edged up by Rs 1.20, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 155.80 per kg in a business turnover of 304 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in June traded higher by Re 1,or 0.64 per cent to Rs 156.20 per kg in three lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built-up by participants backed by upsurge in domestic demand in the physical market, particularly from battery-makers, mainly helped lead prices to trade higher at futures trade. PTI SUN DPL ADI ADI