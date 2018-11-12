Lead futures harden by 0.46 per cent as demand picks up

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Lead prices edged up by 0.46 per cent in futures trading on Monday as speculators build up fresh positions following pick up in demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery this month was trading higher by 65 paise, or 0.46 per cent at Rs 143.10 per kg in a business turnover of 489 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to uptick in demand from battery makers in the physical market attributed to the rise in lead prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI