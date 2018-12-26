Lead futures marginally up on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Lead prices were up 0.04 per cent to Rs 139.35 per kg in futures trade Wednesday due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December rose 0.05 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 139.35 per kg, in a business turnover of 2,673 lots.Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market led to the rise in lead prices in futures trade. PTI SHW RUJ ANU