Lead futures rise on positive global cues

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Lead futures Friday rose 0.07 per cent to Rs 135.20 per kg as participants enlarged their positions, tracking positive global cues and pick up in domestic demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April moved up by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 135.20 per kg in a business turnover of 5,275 lots. Analysts said higher demand from battery makers in the spot market and a firming trend in the base metals pack at the London Metal Exchange (LME) influenced lead prices here. PTI ADI RVKRVK