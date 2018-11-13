Lead futures slide 0.14 per cent on low demand, profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Lead prices softened 0.14 per cent in futures trade on Tuesday as traders reduced their exposure to book profits. However, a firm trend in metal in global market, limited the fall. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery thismonth was trading lower by 20 paise, or 0.14 per cent down at Rs 139.55 per kg in a business value of 333 lots. Analsyts said apart from profit-booking by traders, a sluggish demand from battery makers in the spot markets led to a fall in lead prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI