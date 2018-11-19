Lead futures slide 0.42% on low demand

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Lead prices fell by 0.42 per cent to Rs 143.20 per kg in futures trade Monday after speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak trend at the spot market due to subdued demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in November was down by 60 paise, of 0.42 per cent, to trade at Rs 143.20 per kg in business turnover of 653 lots. Marketmen said off-loading of bets by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries, particularly, battery-makers, at the physical markets, mainly weighed on lead prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI