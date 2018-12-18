Lead futures slip 0.43 pc on subdued spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Lead prices eased by 0.43 per cent to Rs 137.65 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as investors trimmed their holdings amid subdued demand at the domestic spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery this month was trading lower by 60 paise, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 137.65 per kg in a business turnover of 144 lots. Marketmen said, a weak trend in base metals at the domestic spot markets due to slackened demand from battery-makers kept pressure on lead futures here. PTI SUN DRR