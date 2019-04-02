Lead futures slip 0.68 pc on subdued spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Lead prices eased by 0.68 per cent to Rs 139 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as investors trimmed their holdings amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in this month was trading lower by 95 paise, or 0.68 per cent, at Rs 139 per kg in a business turnover of 4,886 lots. Marketmen said, a weak trend in base metals at the domestic spot market due to slackened demand from battery-makers mainly exerted pressure on lead futures here. PTI ADI SHWSHW