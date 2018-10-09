Lead futures slip on soft demand

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Lead prices fell 1.22 per cent toRs 146.10 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after speculators cut down bets amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market and profit-booking by speculators. At the Multi Commodity exchange, lead for deliverycurrent month was trading Rs 1.80 down, or 1.22 per cent lower, at Rs 146.10 per kg in a business turnover of 15,698lots. Market analysts said slackened demand from battery-makers in the domestic spot market, mainly led to the fall in lead futures prices here but a firm trend in base metals packoverseas, restricted losses. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI