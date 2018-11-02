Lead futures slip on soft demand

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Tracking weakness in other base metals and subdued demand at the physical market, lead fell 0.28 per cent at futures market on Friday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead to be delivered this month was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.28 per cent at Rs 142.70 per kg. Analysts said slack demand from battery-makers in the domestic spot market mainly led to fall in lead prices at futures trade here as participants trimmed their holdings.PTI SUN SUN ANUANU