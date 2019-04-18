Lead futures slip on subdued spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Lead prices eased 0.34 per cent to Rs 133.65 per kg in futures trade Thursday as investors trimmed their holdings amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in April was trading lower by 45 paise, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 133.65 per kg in a business turnover of 6,527 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in May shed 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 135.10 per kg in a business turnover of 773 lots. Marketmen said, a weak trend in base metals at the domestic spot market due to slackened demand from battery-makers mainly exerted pressure on lead futures here. PTI RUJ SHWSHW