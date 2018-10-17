scorecardresearch
Lead futures trade higher on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Supported by pick up in demand at the domestic spot markets, lead futures traded a shade higher at Rs 150.95 per kg on Wednesday as speculators enlarged positions.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in the current month traded higher by five paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 150.95 per kg in a business turnover of 2,029 lots.Market analysts said strong demand from battery-makers in spot market mainly influenced lead futures. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL

